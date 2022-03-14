List of BJP ruled states in India in 2022 after winning four states out of five

Newly elected members of Manipur Legislative Assembly to take oath today

New Delhi, Mar 14: In Manipur, the newly elected members of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly will take oath at the Assembly Hall this morning. The Pro-tem Speaker of Manipur, S.Rajen will administer the oath to newly elected members. All arrangements have been made for the ceremony.

The State Governor L Ganeshan dissolved the 11th Manipur Legislative Assembly yesterday.

The Manipur Assembly Secretariat has informed all the elected members to bring their Certificates of Election with them when they come to attend the Oath Taking Ceremony. The Governor appointed Mr. Rajen as Protem Speaker and administered the oath at the Raj Bhawan Imphal yesterday morning in the presence of newly elected BJP legislators.

The post polls political scenario in Manipur has been clearing day by day with political episodes happening every day. BJP party got 32 seats in just concluded Twelfth Manipur Legislative Assembly Elections and they have support of an Independent candidate. So the party have enough number to form a BJP State Government.

However, the present Care Taker Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has indicated that a coalition government with NPF is possible. He clearly said that BJP will not go with NPP which was a partner in the last term. The leaders of BJP Manipur have informed that the post of Chief Minister and government formulation will only be decided by party high command.

So everyone in the state has been waiting for the verdict of BJP national leaders. It is expected that the pandora box will only be opened when party observers arrived in Imphal.

