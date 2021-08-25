Third wave? Delta plus advances in Maharashtra; 66 patients found infected so far, 5 of them dead

New Super Variant 'Covid-22' could be more dangerous than Delta

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 25: Amid fears of probable third wave of the COVID-19, an expert has now warned a new variant dubbed "Covid-22", that could be more deadly than the world-dominating Delta.

The Zurich-based scientist Professor Sai Reddy has said that "we "have to prepare" for a new emerging variant in 2022 that could pose a "big risk".

It was "inevitable" that concerning variants that already exist - like Delta (India), Beta (South African) and Gamma (Brazil) will combine to make a strain more capable, The Sun quoted Prof Reddy.

"If such a variant appears, we have to recognize it as early as possible and the vaccine manufacturers have to adapt the vaccine quickly. The emergence of this new variant is the big risk. We have to prepare for it," the SUN reported quoting the scientist.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, August 25, 2021, 10:33 [IST]