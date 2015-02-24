New formula to resolve Ayodhya issue: Disputed premises could have both Mosque and Temple

New Delhi, Feb 24: There is fresh ray of hope that Ayodhya dispute may soon get resolved in the coming days. The dispute termed as a jugular vein between Hindu and Muslim community may be amicably resolved after various stakeholders have expressed the desire to do so.

This has come to fore days after Mohammad Hashim Ansari, one of the oldest litigants in Ayodhya title suits had said that Ram Temple has become politically motivated issue now and he no longer wants to fight for the case.

Reportedly, Ansari has met Akhara Parishad president Mahant Gyan Das to discuss a new proposal for resolution of Ayodhya dispute and they plan to put it before the Supreme Court.

The formula for out-of-court settlement broadly talks about the 70 acres of disputed premises accommodating both mosque and temple with a partition wall which will be 100 ft high, according to Gyan Das, who is chief priest of Ayodhya's famous Hanuman Garhi temple. Ansari met Gyan Das at Hanuman Garhi premises along with his son Iqbal Ansari.

The negotiation process, which started after the September 30 2010, Allahabad High Court verdict over Ayodhya issue, was largely being supported by cross section of the civil society and religious leaders from both the communities.

"We are drafting the final points of negotiation draft which will be presented before the Supreme Court soon after the hearing starts," Gyan Das said after the meeting yesterday, adding, they will be meeting the Prime Minister also to seek his cooperation.

Ansari, said, "After the draft is finalised, we will get it signed by all the top religious leaders from both the communities who are supporting our cause since beginning, before submitting it in the Supreme Court."

However, the negotiation draft will be made public only after it is submitted to the Supreme Court, he said. Gyan Das said they have discussed the proposal with almost all Hindu religious establishments and main spiritual leaders.

"With our proposal everyone seems to be agreed. Soon we will be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and present our proposal before him and will seek his help, support and cooperation for the peaceful solution of this dispute," said Gyan Das. Distancing himself from Vishwa Hindu Parishad, he said the outfit was "not a party in our peace process, as VHP never want to build Ram temple".

"They just want to create communal tension between the communities," he alleged. "We are in favour of construction of both Ram temple and Babri Masjid adjacent to each other but with a huge division wall of more than 100 ft in between, as we want to avoid any nuisance later," he said. He said they were opposed to VHP's "stand that the mosque should be build out of 'panch kosi parikrama' boundary of Ayodhya".

Earlier, Hashim Ansari had accused Samajwadi party leader Azam Khan of using the issue for political gain , Ansari said,"We are fighting the legal battle and Azam Khan is making profits out of it . How can Azam Khan term Ram Janambhoomi "a dead issue" as a temple already existed at the disputed site in Ayodhya, Now Azam will pursue the case not I."

Hashim, who is fighting the legal battle since 1959 said that inflation like issue has become more important these days rather than Ram Temple, which has been used over the years for political gain.

He further said that All India Babri Masjid Action Committee was formed to fight the Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid case and Azam Khan was also part of it. But he(Azam khan) seems least interested in the case now and is toeing SP chief Mulayam Singh Yadav 's line for political benefits.

OneIndia News

(With inputs from PTI)