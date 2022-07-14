New Dictionary for New India: Rahul’s dig at unparliamentary words

YouTube
    New Delhi, July 14: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has jumped into the discussion over the 'gag order' from the Lok Sabha secretariat and in a jibe at 'New India' redefined what unparliamentary stands for.

    'Unparliamentary' stands for words used in discussions and debates which "correctly" describe the PM's handling of the government, now banned from being spoken, the image Rahul Gandhi shared read.

    The post also offered an example of an unparliamentary sentence: "Jumlajeevi Tanashah shed Crocodile Tears when his lies and incompetence were exposed".

    Rahul Gandhi captioned the image as "New Dictionary for New India."

    Ahead of Monsoon Session of Parliament, the Lok Sabha secretariat has released a booklet terming the use of words like 'jumlajeevi', 'baal buddhi', 'Covid spreader' and 'Snoopgate' considered to be unparliamentary in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

    The order has sparked outrage among the Opposition leaders who have deemed it a curb on the freedom of speech and expression.

    TMC MP Derek O' Brien said, "Now, we will not be allowed to use these basic words while delivering a speech in #Parliament : Ashamed. Abused. Betrayed. Corrupt. Hypocrisy. Incompetent I will use all these words. Suspend me. Fighting for democracy."

    Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, TMC leader Mohua Moitra are among other leaders who also spoke against the compilation.

    Other words termed unparliamentary

    The booklet, that comes ahead of the Monsoon session beginning Monday (and will end on Augusy 18) has also blacklisted words including 'bloodshed', 'bloody', 'betrayed', 'ashamed', 'abused', 'cheated, 'chamcha', 'chamchagiri', 'chelas', 'childishness', 'corrupt', 'coward', 'criminal' and 'crocodile tears'.

    Words like 'disgrace', 'donkey', 'drama', 'eyewash', 'fudge', 'hooliganism', 'hypocrisy', 'incompetent', 'mislead', 'lie' and 'untrue' have also been prohibited for use in Parliament from now on.

    'Gaddar', 'girgit', 'goons', 'ghadiyali ansu', 'apmaan', 'asatya', 'ahankaar', 'corrupt', 'kala din', 'kala bazaari' and 'khareed farokht' have also been added to the list.

    Story first published: Thursday, July 14, 2022, 15:56 [IST]
