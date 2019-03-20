New BJP govt in Goa wins floor test, CM Sawant proves majority

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Panaji, Mar 20: The BJP government in Goa led by newly appointed Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has won the floor test on Wednesday by winning 20 votes while the Congress polled only 15.

Sawant, who was sworn in on Monday night following the demise of Manohar Parrikar, said he was confident of a victory, with the support of 21 MLAs in the House - 12 from the BJP, three each of allies Goa Forward Party (GFP) and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and three Independents.

The strength of the 40-member house has been reduced to 36 due to the death of Manohar Parrikar, BJP legislator Francis D'Souza and resignations of two Congress lawmakers Subhash Shirodkar and Dayanand Sopte.

The Congress had attempted to meet Governor Sinha on Friday to stake a claim over the government hours after news of Parrikar's deteriorating health emerged. Following this, they submitted two letters to Sinha over the same claim but didn't receive a response.

Here are the Highlights:



Upcoming parallel bridge on Zuari River in Goa to be named after late Manohar Parrikar. Two huge pillars will have his photographs displayed, says Deputy Chief Minister (CM) and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) Sudin Dhavalikar tells Assembly. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant gets 'emotional' while paying condolence to late Goa CM Parrikar in the house. The BJP government in Goa led by newly appointed Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has won the floor test. 20 MLAs voted for the motion (11 BJP, 3 Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, 3 Goa Forward Party, and 3 Independents) and 15 MLAs opposed the motion (14 Congress and 1 Nationalist Congress Party). New Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant is seated in Manohar Parrikar's traditional seat in the House. In his traditional seat, which was that of the Speaker's, is now Michael Lobo. Congress has 14 MLAs while BJP - on its own - has 12. Sawant expressed confidence before walking into the Assembly a while back. Vote of confidence held after condolence motions to honour Manohar Parrikar. The proceedings for the floor test in the Goa Assembly has begun wherein the new government will have to prove its majority. Floor test for new Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant begins. Newly elected Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will go for a floor test today. Mr Sawant expressed confidence that they would win the trust vote "100 per cent".

Also Read | After hectic parleys, how Pramod Sawant was chosen as Goa CM

Sawant won the 2012 and 2017 Assembly elections from North Goa's Sanquelim constituency, which used to be a Congress stronghold.

After Parrikar's demise on Sunday both the state Congress and BJP, who had already held several rounds of meetings, acted quickly. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari flew in on Sunday night to meet with the MLAs of the BJP and their allies for a round of negotiations and parleys which would last till Monday night.

It was around 2 am that Pramod Sawant was sworn in as the CM following hectic parleys and negotiations. Also initiated were two deputy chief ministers, Goa Forward Party chief Vijai Sardesai and Maharashtra Gomantak Party MLA Sudin Dhavalikar, and nine other ministers.