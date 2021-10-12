New Agent Advice: Insurance Expert Mark Neilson’s Mistakes to Avoid

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Mark Neilson is one of the youngest top producers in the history of the entire multi-billion-dollar insurance industry. His accolades include, Diamond Club Member, Million Dollar Club Member, Presidents Club Member, Gold Club Member, Single-Month Production Record Holder, Producer of the Year, among many others. Mark is responsible for training thousands of agents; these are the common mistakes he tries to help new agents avoid.

● Don't rush the process

Mark believes that great things take time to develop. One of the biggest mistakes Mark sees newer agents making is expecting success to come overnight. He believes in setting realistic expectation with new agents so that they are willing "to pay the price" for their goals. As a new agent Mark remembers being impatient at times with the ups and downs of the business and tries to help mentees avoid this. Mark credits much of his success to having the mindset of constantly learning. He believes that when we stop learning, we stop growing, which means we stop progressing. Mark trains new agents to embrace their failures as learning opportunities and to pride themselves on that mindset.

● Don't make it all about you

Mark believes in putting others first. He teaches new agents to put their clients and teammates first. That is not to say that you don't have your own goals and your own vision, but rather that you simply focus on helping people on your way. Mark credits much of his success to the incredible people around him and his dedication to treating them well and guiding them to their visions. Mark remembers when he was a new agent and how much pressure he felt to reach his goals but learned to make everything about serving others. He shares his experiences with new agents so that they can avoid this mistake.

● Don't forget about mentorship

Mark credits much of his success to mentorship. He believes that mentorship always saves everyone time, money, and effort. Mark teaches new agents that they should have multiple mentors, even if they can't personally know them. Mark says that Michael Jordan, Lebron James, and Warren Buffet have been his "mentors from afar" concerning business and success. Mark's dedication to serving others has made him a mentor to hundreds of successful insurance agents and he strongly urges agents to take advantage of him as a resource.

If you would like additional information or to see if you can work with Mark Nielson, he is reachable on Instagram via @m.neilson.

Story first published: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 19:07 [IST]