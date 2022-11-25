Farooq Abdullah steps down as National Conference chief, says time for new generation

Hit-list against 76 J&K journalists issued and the guilds, committees which back liberals are silent

New 7.72 lakh voters added to J&K's electoral roll

India

oi-Deepika S

Srinagar, Nov 25: The final electoral rolls for Jammu and Kashmir was published on Friday in which seven lakh new voters have been included, according to the election commission.

The final electoral roll has a total of 83,59,771 electors -- 42,91,687 males, 40,67,900 females and 184 third gender -- Joint Chief Electoral Officer of Jammu and Kashmir Anil Salgotra said.

The release of the electoral roll paves the way for holding of Assembly polls in the Union Territory, the first since Article 370 provisions were abrogated and Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into Union territories in 2019.

"There has been a net increase of 7,72,872 electors in the final electoral roll, i.e. a 10.19 per cent net increase of the registered electors over the draft roll," he said.

The highest number of additions during a special summary revision was less than 2 lakh earlier. The elector-population ratio has increased from 0.52 to 0.58 during this special summary revision (SSR), he said.

This was for the first time in the history of Jammu and Kashmir that more than 11 lakh applications for inclusion in the electoral roll were received in a single SSR period, Salgotra said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, November 25, 2022, 21:20 [IST]