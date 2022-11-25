YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    New 7.72 lakh voters added to J&K's electoral roll

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Srinagar, Nov 25: The final electoral rolls for Jammu and Kashmir was published on Friday in which seven lakh new voters have been included, according to the election commission.

    The final electoral roll has a total of 83,59,771 electors -- 42,91,687 males, 40,67,900 females and 184 third gender -- Joint Chief Electoral Officer of Jammu and Kashmir Anil Salgotra said.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The release of the electoral roll paves the way for holding of Assembly polls in the Union Territory, the first since Article 370 provisions were abrogated and Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into Union territories in 2019.

    "There has been a net increase of 7,72,872 electors in the final electoral roll, i.e. a 10.19 per cent net increase of the registered electors over the draft roll," he said.

    The highest number of additions during a special summary revision was less than 2 lakh earlier. The elector-population ratio has increased from 0.52 to 0.58 during this special summary revision (SSR), he said.

    This was for the first time in the history of Jammu and Kashmir that more than 11 lakh applications for inclusion in the electoral roll were received in a single SSR period, Salgotra said.

    Comments

    More JAMMU AND KASHMIR News  

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir

    Story first published: Friday, November 25, 2022, 21:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 25, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X