New Delhi, Dec 15: The viewership of the OTT platform has increased by leaps and bounds in the last two years in India. It has also paved the way for a huge competition among the different platforms.

Even as it is gaining popularity, Amazon Prime and Hotstar, which command big viewership among Indian netizens, hiked the prices in their monthly and annual plans. In a smart move to increase its users, Netflix slashed the price on its monthly subscription rates by up to 60 per cent in India.

Under the new rates that roll out from Tuesday, Netflix's Mobile will now be available at Rs 149 a month (from Rs 199 earlier), while the Basic plan will be priced at Rs 199 a month, instead of Rs 499.

The Standard plan will be charged at Rs 499 per month, while Premium will be available at Rs 649 a month.

These plans were earlier charged at Rs 649 and Rs 799, respectively.

"We are dropping our prices and it's across the board, across our plans. This will include all our service - local and global. The biggest drop of 60 per cent is in the Basic plan, because we want the audiences to watch Netflix on a bigger screen or on any device, so that has gone down from Rs 499 to Rs 199," Netflix Vice President - Content (India) Monika Shergill told PTI.

She added that the price drop is matched with a power-packed slate that the company is launching.

Netflix has been a premium offering since its launch in India in 2016, with subscription plans starting from about Rs 500. Since then, the company has tweaked pricing as well as introduced a mobile-only plan in the country.

"We have had great momentum since the time we came here (India), particularly over the last two years. When we came in, we were more of a service that brought global content.

"But in the last two-three years that has been changing dramatically and we are expanding our slate... The whole focus is on reaching our larger set of audiences out there, it's a very organic expansion strategy to go out there," she said.

She added that the pricing will appeal to everyone across the board, including new users joining the platform.

How competitive are the new rates when compared to Amazon Prime and Hotstar? See comparisons:

Subscription Netflix Mobile Plan: Rs 149 (1 device)

Basic Plan: Rs 199 (1 device)

Standard: Rs 499 (2 device with HD quality)

Premium: Rs 649 (4 device with HD and Ultra HD quality) Amazon Prime Monthly Plan: Rs 179

Quarterly Plan: Rs 459

Annual Plan: Rs 1499 Hotstar Mobile Only Plan: Rs 499

Super: Rs 899 (2 devices with ad breaks and HD quality)

Premium: Rs 1499 (4 devices without ad breaks and 4K quality)