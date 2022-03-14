For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Net additional spending: Govt seeks Parliament nod
India
New Delhi, Mar 14: The government on Monday sought Parliament nod for net additional spending of over Rs 1.07 lakh crore in the third batch of supplementary demands for current fiscal year, PTI reported.
As per the third batch of supplementary demands for grants tabled in the Lok Sabha, approval is being sought for gross additional expenditure of over ₹ 1.58 lakh crore.
Of this, proposals involving net cash outgo aggregate to over Rs 1.07 lakh crore and gross additional expenditure, matched by savings of ministries/departments or by enhanced receipts aggregates to over Rs 50,946 crore.
(PTI)
Story first published: Monday, March 14, 2022, 13:48 [IST]