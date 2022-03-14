In Parliament today: Jammu and Kashmir budget to be tabled

Net additional spending: Govt seeks Parliament nod

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 14: The government on Monday sought Parliament nod for net additional spending of over Rs 1.07 lakh crore in the third batch of supplementary demands for current fiscal year, PTI reported.

As per the third batch of supplementary demands for grants tabled in the Lok Sabha, approval is being sought for gross additional expenditure of over ₹ 1.58 lakh crore.

Of this, proposals involving net cash outgo aggregate to over Rs 1.07 lakh crore and gross additional expenditure, matched by savings of ministries/departments or by enhanced receipts aggregates to over Rs 50,946 crore.

(PTI)

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, March 14, 2022, 13:48 [IST]