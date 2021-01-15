YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Nepa’s foreign minister to co-chair JCM with Jaishankar today

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 15: Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, the foreign minister of Nepal will meet with External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar today.

    This is the first face-to-face meeting of the two ministers since the border row between India and Nepal. Gyawali will co-chair the India-Nepal Joint Commission meeting along with Jaishankar.

    Nepa’s foreign minister to co-chair JCM with Jaishankar today

    Anurag Srivastava, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson said "the Joint Commission is an important mechanism that provides the opportunity of reviewing at a high level the entire gamut of our bilateral partnership and providing political guidance to further enhance the special and unique ties that we enjoy. We look forward to constructive discussions on the numerous sectors that encompass our bilateral agenda."

    Nepal-India relations will reach new height says K P Oli

    The talks are being held a month and half after the high-level diplomatic visit to Nepal in November, when Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla called on Nepal's Prime Minister, K P Sharma Oli and Gyawali. When asked if the border row would be discussed, Srivastava said that India's position on the same is clear. Let me say that the JCM and boundary talks are separate mechanisms, the MEA spokesperson also said.

    More INDO NEPAL News

    Read more about:

    indo nepal s jaishankar

    Story first published: Friday, January 15, 2021, 8:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 15, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X