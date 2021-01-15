Nepal crisis will not come in the way of bi-lateral ties with India: Sources

Nepa’s foreign minister to co-chair JCM with Jaishankar today

New Delhi, Jan 15: Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, the foreign minister of Nepal will meet with External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar today.

This is the first face-to-face meeting of the two ministers since the border row between India and Nepal. Gyawali will co-chair the India-Nepal Joint Commission meeting along with Jaishankar.

Anurag Srivastava, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson said "the Joint Commission is an important mechanism that provides the opportunity of reviewing at a high level the entire gamut of our bilateral partnership and providing political guidance to further enhance the special and unique ties that we enjoy. We look forward to constructive discussions on the numerous sectors that encompass our bilateral agenda."

The talks are being held a month and half after the high-level diplomatic visit to Nepal in November, when Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla called on Nepal's Prime Minister, K P Sharma Oli and Gyawali. When asked if the border row would be discussed, Srivastava said that India's position on the same is clear. Let me say that the JCM and boundary talks are separate mechanisms, the MEA spokesperson also said.