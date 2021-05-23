NEFT services won’t be available today until 2 pm

New Delhi, May 23: The National Electronic Transfer Fund (NEFT) will not be available today. It will remain inaccessible until 2 pm today due to a technical upgrade according to the Reserve Bank of India.

"A technical upgrade targeted to enhance the performance and resilience is scheduled after the close of business of May 22. Accordingly, NEFT service will not be available from 00:01 hrs to 14:00 hrs on Sunday May 23," the RBI had said in a statement.

However the RTGS facility that was made available round the clock will be available according to the RBI. It may be recalled that on April 18, a technical upgrade for RTGS was completed.

"Accordingly, NEFT service will not be available from 00:01 hrs to 14:00 hrs on Sunday, May 23, 2021. The RTGS system will continue to be operational as usual during this period," the RBI said.

