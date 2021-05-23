YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Cyclone Tauktae
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    NEFT services won’t be available today until 2 pm

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 23: The National Electronic Transfer Fund (NEFT) will not be available today. It will remain inaccessible until 2 pm today due to a technical upgrade according to the Reserve Bank of India.

    NEFT services won’t be available today until 2 pm

    "A technical upgrade targeted to enhance the performance and resilience is scheduled after the close of business of May 22. Accordingly, NEFT service will not be available from 00:01 hrs to 14:00 hrs on Sunday May 23," the RBI had said in a statement.

    Banking holidays for 7 days from March 27 to April 4, check full detailsBanking holidays for 7 days from March 27 to April 4, check full details

    However the RTGS facility that was made available round the clock will be available according to the RBI. It may be recalled that on April 18, a technical upgrade for RTGS was completed.

    "Accordingly, NEFT service will not be available from 00:01 hrs to 14:00 hrs on Sunday, May 23, 2021. The RTGS system will continue to be operational as usual during this period," the RBI said.

    More NET News  

    Read more about:

    net reserve bank of india rbi

    Story first published: Sunday, May 23, 2021, 8:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 23, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X