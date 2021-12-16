NEET UG Counselling 2021: With no update, aspirants ask for “ANY” information

Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 16: The lack of any update regarding the NEET UG 2021 Counselling has worried many medical aspirants. Several of them have taken to Twitter and asked if there is any update.

The NEET UG is conducted by the Directorate General of Health Services on behalf of the Medical Counselling Committee. "Anything about #NEETUG counselling?"asked one user.

"It's already been 3 months since our neet UG results were announced. We are under huge pressure over the uncertainty of councelling dates please atleast give us probable dates so that we can think about our future actions," said another. A parent wrote, start the NEET UG counsellor, we as parents and our kids are totally under stress.

for admission to AYUSH courses - Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS), Bachelor in Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) and Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS) apply at mcc.nic.in.

