    NEET UG 2019 correction window opens: check details here

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 14: The online window to make corrections in the NEET 2019 application process is live now on the official websites, nta.ac.in or ntaneet.nic.in.

    Candidates who have made any mistake while submitting the application form for the NEET UG 2019 exam can make corrections directly through the official websites.

    The candidates should keep in mind that the online window to make corrections in the application process will be closed on January 31, 2019.

    Changes to be made

    • Candidates will be allowed to make only certain changes to their applications like the information under date of birth and category options in the application form.
    • However, candidates cannot change the name of the candidate, gender, nationality, mobile number, email address and testing city options.

    NEET UG 2019: How to make corrections

    • Visit the official website - nta.ac.in
    • On the homepage, click on NEET-UG button
    • A new window will open, follow it
    • On the new window, click on applicant log-in under 'links'
    • Log-in using user-id and password and make changes

    The entrance examination, which is the gateway for admissions to medical institutions across the country, will be held as a pen-and-paper test and only once next year on May 5.

