NEET PG 2021: Key hearing in SC on OCC, EWS quota tomorrow

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 22: The Supreme Court hearing on the NEET PC Counselling 2021 on OBC, EWS quota will take place tomorrow.

In a plea, the centre and Medical Counselling Committee's (MCC) direction to provide 27 per cent reservation to OBC and 10 per cent to EWS category students for admission to postgraduate medical seats against National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) was challenged. The plea was originally supposed to be heard on November 16.

The NEET PG counselling 2021 for the 50 per cent AIQ seats was to begin from October 25 2021.

However the MCC postponed the same and the Centre assured the court that NEET PG 2021 counselling will not start until the plea was decided.

"We will take your word for it then, so long as the students are not counselled. We will take your word that counselling is not starting till we decide one way or the other. Students will be in a serious problem otherwise," the SC said on the assurance by the Centre.

Story first published: Monday, November 22, 2021, 11:46 [IST]