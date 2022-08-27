NEET: Girls who were asked to remove innerwear allowed to re-take exam

NEET UG Answer Key 2022 likely to be released this week: How to raise objections

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 27: The National Testing Agency (NTA) said it would recondite the NEET exam for girl students who were allegedly asked to remove their inner wear during frisking ahead of taking the medical entrance exam.

The girls will be given the option to take the exam on September 4 and the NTA has sent a mail confirming the same to the students.

A massive controversy had erupted after reports emerged that the girls were asked to remove their inner wear before the entering the NEET examination centre in Kerala's Kollam district.

In July a complaint was filed by a man with the Kottarakara police stating that the female NEET aspirants including his daughter were asked to remove their bras before entering the exam centre in Chathamangalam.

NEET-UG medical entrance exam results to be out on September 7

The students were forced to take off their innerwear before entering the exam centre as the metal hooks on their bras were a security concern. Following the complaint an FIR was registered under 54 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.

Seven persons were arrested in connection with the case which included two members of the college staff who were present at the NEET exam centre. All the accused were eventually granted bail.

There were widespread protests alleging human rights violations. The Human Rights Commission directed the Kollam SP to probe the matter and submit a report within 15 days.

The NTA set up a three member fact-finding committee to probe into the allegations and submit a report within four weeks. Action had also been sought by the National Commission for Women and the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights.

Story first published: Saturday, August 27, 2022, 10:52 [IST]