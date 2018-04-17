NEET Admit Card 2018 released; important dates to remember

The Central Board of Secondary Education on Tuesday released the admit card for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2018. Candidates are required to download the admit cards from the official website and follow the instructions given there.

The candidate must carry his/her admit card on the day of examination along with the passport size photograph.

IMPORTANT DATES:

Schedule for online submission of application February 8 (Thursday) to

March 9 (Friday) up to 23:50 Hrs. (IST) Schedule for successful payment of online fee February 8 (Thursday) to

March 10 (Saturday) up to 23:50 Hrs. (IST) Correction in Application Form March 12 (Monday) to March 16 (Friday) Date of uploading of Admit Cards on website April 14, 2018 Date of Examination, NEET (UG) - 2018 May 6 (Sunday) Display of OMR Sheet Will be intimated on website Display of Answer Key Will be intimated on website Declaration of Result June 5 (Tuesday)

The CBSE will conduct the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test for admission to MBBS/BDS Courses in the session 2018-19 on Sunday, May 6, 2018.

