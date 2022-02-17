NEET 2022 UG Medical Entrance test likely in June

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 17: The NEET 2022 UG Medical Entrance Test will be held soon. More details will be made available soon on the official website.

Reports suggest that the NEET 2022 UG Medical Entrance Test is likely to be held either in June or July. It could be either held in the third week of June or the first week of July.

The NEET UG is conducted by the National Testing Agency and it is the only entrance exam for those seeking admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other allied courses at the medical colleges in the country.

Story first published: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 13:41 [IST]