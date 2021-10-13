NEET Super Special exam 2021 to be held as per old question paper pattern

NEET 2021 correction window ends tomorrow: Answer key release soon

New Delhi, Oct 13: The NEET 2021 correction window ends tomorrow. More details will be available on the official website.

The correction window will close on October 14 as the National Testing Agency had extended the last date.

The earlier last date was October 13. "The Candidates are strongly advised to check, cross-check, and verify their registered e-mail address and ensure that it is their own e-mail address only as NTA will be sending the scanned copy of the OMR Answer Sheet and Scorecard to the registered e-mail address," a statement by the NTA read.

Meanwhile the NEET 2021 answer key, question paper and OMR sheets will be released after October 14. These can be used for the calculation of probable scores and if a candidate has an objection he or she can submit during the window provided. Based on the feedback and review, the NTA will prepare the final answer keys.

Candidates must note that they cannot challenge the final answer key and the NEET 2021 result will be based on the final answer key.

Story first published: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 9:50 [IST]