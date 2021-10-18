Neeraj Sharma Bhardwaj, rising YouTube star & digital creator, is taking the industry by storm

By Anuj Cariappa

Social media is no longer a means of expressing daily views. It has become a marketing hub for brands from all categories. Be it movies or makeup brands, from daily clothing to wellness products, no niche has been exempted from this revolution. You can just open an Instagram page and start a new business with proper knowledge of social media marketing and photography skills which sells. There is no need to invest tons like before.

Neeraj Sharma Bhardwaj has noticed this and hence shared his knowledge in YouTube videos. He educated his audience about editing in a layman's language so that anyone can edit their photos and videos on their android or smartphone on their own. Most of his videos are tutorials that are beneficial to people in their own social media journey.

Neeraj, the son of Ravi Shankar Bhardwaj, was born on 31 August 1997 in the small town of Uttarkashi and has been raised in Chandigarh. He completed his class 10 from Government High School Manimajra, Chandigarh, and completed his class 12 from Government Senior Secondary School sector-8, Chandigarh. Recently his YouTube channel marked 450 thousand subscribers; his Instagram has long crossed 1.2 Million followers. This alone can give you an idea of him and his popularity as a creator. Neeraj produces high-quality content that is entertaining and cool for the new generation.

People from all walks of life enjoy his content. This YouTube sensation has worked with many celebrities and collaborated with many other influencers.

Neeraj has been working endlessly for the past 6 years to accomplish what he has today. He recalls not having proper gear when he started out as a creator. He has been through some tough times and is glad he has made it through those days. He has set new benchmarks in the digital creator industry.

Neeraj not only continuously builds his own YouTube channel, NSB Pictures but also helps newcomers to have a head start in their life by influencing them to focus on their goals and achieve them. This is the most unique thing about him.

Though he is a B.com graduate, his knowledge about fashion, photography and filming is as strong as it should be. He has proved to the world that with interest and the zeal to learn you can achieve great heights. His work experience strives even though he was not able to pursue his education in these fields as a middle-class guy. He strives to empower people and cares about uplifting society without alternative motives which are rare in today's times.

Story first published: Monday, October 18, 2021, 15:33 [IST]