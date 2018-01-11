Need to make India a 'vishwa guru' again, says Rajnath Singh

Rajkot, Jan 11: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh stressed that people should strive to make India a 'vishwa guru' (guide of the world) again instead of just focusing of making it a 'superpower'.

"Instead of just focusing on making India a superpower, we should take efforts to make our country a 'vishwa guru' again," Singh said while addressing a gathering at Praansala village in the district. He was here to speak at 'Rashtra Katha Shibir' organised by Vedic Mission Trust, a brainchild of Swamy Dharmabandhu.

Praising Swamy Dharmabandhu's efforts for organising the shibir, Singh said, "This shibir is not an ordinary one. It is an attempt to educate participants about nation's culture."

"Such shibir is like a campaign to make youths and students independent," Singh was quoted as saying in a release issued by the state government. He added that Swamiji has been doing a "great job" to educate people about the Indian culture.

The minister also expressed confidence that India would become a 'vishwa guru' with the the help of science and technology.

PTI