YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Need a peaceful solution to Ukraine conflict: Japan PM

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 19: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Sunday said that Russian invasion of Ukraine is a "very serious issue which is shaking the roots of international order."

    Representational Image

    Addressing a joint press conference, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kishida said"the situation in Ukraine figured in the talks and described the Russian attack on that country as a serious development that has shaken the roots of international order.

    "We discussed the situation in Ukraine. The Russian attack on Ukraine is a very serious matter that has shaken the basis of the international system. We need to approach the matter with a strong resolve," Kishida said.

    "I told Modi that one-sided efforts to change status quo by force can't be allowed in any sector. We both agreed on the need for a peaceful solution to all conflicts on basis of international law," he added.

    "PM Modi and Japanese PM Kishida exchanged perspectives on Ukraine today. They expressed the seriousness about the ongoing conflict and humanitarian crisis and assessed broader implications for Indo-Pacific," Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla told reporters.

    "PM Modi and Japanese PM Kishida emphaised on the importance of the safety and security of nuclear facilities in Ukraine. They reiterated their call for an immediate cessation of violence & noted that there was no other path than dialogue for resolving the Ukraine crisis," he added.

    India has abstained in three UN votes condemning Moscow's actions, calling only for a halt to the violence.

    Russia has praised India's "independent and balanced" position after New Delhi abstained on the UN resolution that deplored Moscow's "aggression" against Ukraine.

    More JAPAN News  

    Read more about:

    japan narendra modi india

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X