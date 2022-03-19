Need a peaceful solution to Ukraine conflict: Japan PM

Japanese PM to be in India on two-day visit from March 19-20

New Delhi, Mar 19: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Sunday said that Russian invasion of Ukraine is a "very serious issue which is shaking the roots of international order."

Addressing a joint press conference, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kishida said"the situation in Ukraine figured in the talks and described the Russian attack on that country as a serious development that has shaken the roots of international order.

"We discussed the situation in Ukraine. The Russian attack on Ukraine is a very serious matter that has shaken the basis of the international system. We need to approach the matter with a strong resolve," Kishida said.

"I told Modi that one-sided efforts to change status quo by force can't be allowed in any sector. We both agreed on the need for a peaceful solution to all conflicts on basis of international law," he added.

"PM Modi and Japanese PM Kishida exchanged perspectives on Ukraine today. They expressed the seriousness about the ongoing conflict and humanitarian crisis and assessed broader implications for Indo-Pacific," Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla told reporters.

"PM Modi and Japanese PM Kishida emphaised on the importance of the safety and security of nuclear facilities in Ukraine. They reiterated their call for an immediate cessation of violence & noted that there was no other path than dialogue for resolving the Ukraine crisis," he added.

India has abstained in three UN votes condemning Moscow's actions, calling only for a halt to the violence.

Russia has praised India's "independent and balanced" position after New Delhi abstained on the UN resolution that deplored Moscow's "aggression" against Ukraine.