Nearly 16,000 Indians brought back to country from Ukraine so far

New Delhi, Mar 06: Under 'Operation Ganga' to rescue Indian citizens, 2135 Indians have been brought back today by 11 special civilian flights from Ukraine's neighbouring countries, the government said in a statement. With this, more than 15,900 Indians have been brought back since February 22.

Of the 20,000 Indians who were stranded in war-torn Ukraine, 15,900 have been brought back to the country so far and the Centre is making all efforts for the safe return of the remaining ones.

With the help of Ukraine's neighbouring countries Romania, Poland, Hungary and Slovakia, the students are being evacuated to India.

The Union government has initiated 'Operation Ganga' to bring back Indians stranded in Ukraine.

The number of Indians airlifted by 66 special civilian flights goes up to 13852. Till date, the IAF has flown 10 sorties to bring back 2056 passengers, while taking 26 tonnes of relief load to these countries, as part of Op Ganga.

Among the special Civilian flights today, 9 landed in New Delhi while 2 reached Mumbai. There were 6 flights from Budapest, 2 from Bucharest, 2 from Rzeszow, and 1 from Kosice.

Tomorrow, 8 special flights are expected to operate from Budapest (5), Suceva (2) and Bucharest (1), bringing in more than 1500 Indians back home.

