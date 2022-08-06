NCW seeks Shrikant Tyagi's arrest for allegedly abusing woman in Noida | VIDEO

New Delhi, Aug 06: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has sought the arrest of a politician accused of abusing and assaulting a woman in Noida.

While accused Shrikant Tyagi claimed to be a member of the haratiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Kisan Morcha and his pictures with senior leaders surfaced on social media, the party's local unit distanced itself from him. BJP's Noida unit chief Manoj Gupta said Tyagi is not associated with the party. "He had come to the party some four-five years ago with Swamy Prasad Maurya, who has now left the BJP. Tyagi was his disciple and not a member of the BJP," Gupta told news agency PTI. He said that the BJP stands in support of the society residents in the particular case and the common people in general, adding they also want action against Tyagi.

The matter came to light on Friday when several video clippings of the incident went viral on social media in which the Tyagi could be heard hurling abuses at the woman.

The spat took place at the Grand Omaxe Society in Sector-93 B in Noida when Tyagi wanted to plant some saplings but the woman objected to it citing violation of rules. He, however, claimed he was within his rights to do so.

Multiple videos of the episode surfaced on social media, with one purportedly showing Tyagi hurling expletives and assaulting the woman. He also allegedly used abusive words at her husband and made derogatory remarks about her.

In a tweet, the NCW said it has taken cognisance of the incident. The panel's chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) to ensure a fair and speedy investigation into the matter. "NCW has also sought FIR and arrest of the accused for assaulting a woman," the NCW tweeted.

The commission said it has also written to the police to provide protection to the woman.

Meanwhile, Noida Police has launched an intense manhunt to nab Shrikant Tyagi, accused of outraging a woman's modesty during an argument over the plantation of palm trees near his apartment here in a residential society.

Additional DCP Sharma on Friday night said Tyagi is absconding and police teams are searching for him.

