NCP workers stage protest as ED grills minister Nawab Malik

Mumbai, Feb 23: NCP workers on Wednesday staged a protest near the party's headquarters, located close to the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) office in south Mumbai, after the agency questioned Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in connection with a money laundering case.

The workers shouted slogans slamming the BJP-led central government and ED. They said they are with Malik, NCP's national spokesperson and the party's Mumbai unit chief.

The workers were seen heading towards the ED's office, but were stopped by police personnel near the party's office. The NCP activists then did a sit-in protest.

"The protest is against the unjust questioning of Nawab Malik as he was exposing the BJP+NCB+CBI+ED nexus on a daily basis. We will not be cowed down. NCP will keep exposing BJP and all central agencies," party spokesperson Sanjay Tatkare said.

The ED on Wednesday questioned Minority Affairs Minister Malik in a money laundering probe linked to the activities of the Mumbai underworld, officials said.

The NCP leader arrived at the ED office and the agency is recording his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they added.

The ED action comes after the registration of a new case and raids conducted by it on February 15 in Mumbai in connection with the operations of the underworld, illegal property deals and hawala transactions.

NCP MP Supriya Sule slammed the Centre, saying Maharashtra has never bowed down before the Central Government and it never will. "It was expected, Nawab Bhai too had expected this. He had also tweeted in the past that he would keep tea and biscuits ready if the ED officials arrived at his home. Had they issued a notice (to Malik), they would have also got breakfast before leaving (Malik's residence). But they did not issue a notice," Sule told a TV channel.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut too slammed the Centre, alleging that central probe agencies, like a "mafia", were targeting BJP's political opponents who expose falsehood.

"This is a challenge to the Maharashtra government. The central investigation agencies, like a mafia, are targeting BJP's political opponents who expose falsehood. But, truth will prevail and the fight will continue," the Shiv Sena's spokesperson said. "This (targeting of individuals by digging old cases) will continue till 2024 and after that they will have to face the consequences," Raut said. PTI

Story first published: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 13:57 [IST]