NCP rift over? Supriya Sule welcomes Ajit Pawar with a warm hug

India

oi-PTI

By PTI

Mumbai, Nov 27: At the oath-taking ceremony of new Maharashtra MLAs, NCP leader Supriya Sule on Wednesday welcomed her cousin and former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar to with a warm hug.

Addressing the media, Sule said: "I have never had a rift with (Dada) Ajit Pawar... everyone has a role in the party... it is their duty to carry the party forward."

After Ajit Pawar revolted against the party to back a BJP government led by Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday, a visibly moved Sule in her WhatsApp status then said the Pawar family and the party had split.

"Who do you trust in life. Never felt so cheated in life. Defended him, loved him. Look what I get in return," she had said in another status post, about Ajit Pawar.

What led to the resignation of Ajit Pawar?

NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who last week rebelled against his party to support the BJP to form the government but resigned as deputy chief minister on Tuesday.

Devendra Fadnavis resigns after 72 hours of being Maharashtra Chief Minister

The newly-elected MLAs were administered the oath of office today by pro-tem speaker Kalidas Kolambkar.