YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    NCB arrests 30-year-old television actress for procuring drugs in Mumbai

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Oct 26: A 30-year-old television actress was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau after she was allegedly caught buying drugs in Mumbai, an official said on Monday.

    NCB arrests 30-year-old television actress for procuring drugs in Mumbai

    Acting on a tip-off, the NCB officials apprehended the actress while she was allegedly receiving ganja from a person at Machimar locality in Versova area of Andheri on Saturday. The anti-drug agency seized 99 gm ganja from their possession, the official said.

    More action on the anvil as NCB boss takes stock of Bollywood drug probe

    The actress and the drug supplier, identified as Faisal (20), were subsequently arrested, he said. During their questioning, it came to light that the seized drug was sourced from one Deepak Rathaur, a resident of Versova, who was also later arrested, the official said.

    A case was registered against all the accused under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said, adding that the NCB was conducting a probe into the case.

    More MUMBAI News

    Read more about:

    mumbai

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X