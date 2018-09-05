  • search

NBSA asks Republic TV for apology over misreporting during Jignesh Mevani's rally

    New Delhi, Sep 5: The News Broadcasting Standards Authority (NBSA) on Wednesday ordered Republic TV to render a full screen apology to viewers following comments made by 'Jignesh Flop Show' in January earlier this year.

    In its order dated August 30, NBSA stated that Republic TV had "violated the code of ethics and broadcasting standards of NBA...and should therefore air an apology". It also said that the complainant did not use "any objectionable words" or show "any gesture which can be described as 'lewd' or 'threatening'".

    Jignesh Mevani

    The complaint was filed by A Singh and his partner Pratishtha Singh after the channel ran a video alleging that the complainant was one of the people who harassed their reporter, Shivani Gupta, while reporting at Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani's 'flop show' rally.

    The authority asked the channel to run the apology before Goswami's 9 pm flagship show on September 7.

    The channel had even removed the video from its website and YouTube after the complainant sent them several emails, The Wire reported.

    NBSA is an independent body set up by the News Broadcasters Association.

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 5, 2018, 10:50 [IST]
