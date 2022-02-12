For Quick Alerts
Naxal attack: One CRPF official martyred
Raipur, Feb 12: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer was killed during an exchange of fire with Maoists in Chhattisgarh's left-wing extremism affected Bijapur district on Saturday, officials said, according to news agency PTI.
The incident took place at Timmapur-Putkel under Basaguda police station area of the district when a CRPF patrol comprising personnel from the 'F company' of its 168th battalion was out for a road opening and sanitising duty.
The officer, Assistant Commandant S B Tirkey, suffered bullet injuries and later succumbed to them, the officials said.
One personnel is stated to have been injured in the encounter.
A combing operation is currently underway in the area, about 440 km from state capital Raipur.
(PTI)
Story first published: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 14:28 [IST]