Chhattisgarh blast by naxal: Why the de-mining exercise did not work

No intelligence or operational failure, nearly 30 Naxals killed in Bijapur: CRPF Chief Kuldiep Singh

In 2020 most policemen were martyred in naxal attacks, Kerala topped injury list due to riotous mobs

Naxal attack: One CRPF official martyred

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Raipur, Feb 12: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer was killed during an exchange of fire with Maoists in Chhattisgarh's left-wing extremism affected Bijapur district on Saturday, officials said, according to news agency PTI.

The incident took place at Timmapur-Putkel under Basaguda police station area of the district when a CRPF patrol comprising personnel from the 'F company' of its 168th battalion was out for a road opening and sanitising duty.

The officer, Assistant Commandant S B Tirkey, suffered bullet injuries and later succumbed to them, the officials said.

One personnel is stated to have been injured in the encounter.

A combing operation is currently underway in the area, about 440 km from state capital Raipur.

(PTI)

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 14:28 [IST]