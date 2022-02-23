Nawab Malik to spend night at ED office

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 23: After a court here remanded Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in the ED custody following his arrest in a money laundering probe on Wednesday, he was brought to the central agency's office in south Mumbai, where he will have to spend the night, an official said.

A special court remanded the state Minority Affairs Minister to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) till March 3 in a money laundering probe linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.

The 62-year-old NCP leader was produced before special Judge R N Rokade, who remanded him in the ED custody for further probe into the matter.

"After the court hearing, Malik was brought to the ED office in Ballard Estate around 9 pm. The minister will have to spent this night at the ED office," the official said. While getting down from the vehicle at night, Malik once again waved at media persons, just like he had done in the afternoon after stepping out of the ED office after his questioning.