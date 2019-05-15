Navy to hold entrance test for officers’ posts

New Delhi, May 15: In a first the Navy will conduct an entrance test for engineering graduates seeking to join the services as officers.

The first entrance exam will be held in September 2019 at various centres across the country for screening candidates who want to join as officers in the permanent commission and also short service commission streams.

Currently officer candidates are shortlisted for interviews by the Services Selection Board on the basis of the marks they score in graduation or post-graduation.

Under the new system, the shortlisting will be done on the basis of marks scored in the INET. The test would cover English, reasoning and numerical ability, mathematical aptitude, general knowledge and general science.