  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Navy to hold entrance test for officers’ posts

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, May 15: In a first the Navy will conduct an entrance test for engineering graduates seeking to join the services as officers.

    The first entrance exam will be held in September 2019 at various centres across the country for screening candidates who want to join as officers in the permanent commission and also short service commission streams.

    Navy to hold entrance test for officers’ posts

    Currently officer candidates are shortlisted for interviews by the Services Selection Board on the basis of the marks they score in graduation or post-graduation.

    Defence Ministry signs contract worth Rs 6,311 cr to build anti-submarine warfare ships

    Under the new system, the shortlisting will be done on the basis of marks scored in the INET. The test would cover English, reasoning and numerical ability, mathematical aptitude, general knowledge and general science.

    lok-sabha-home

    More INDIAN NAVY News

    Read more about:

    indian navy entrance test

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 15, 2019, 12:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 15, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue