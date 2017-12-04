Navy Day 2017: PM Modi extends greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted Indian naval personnel on the occasion of Navy Day 2017. "On Navy Day, greetings to all navy personnel and their families," Modi tweeted.
Navy Day in India is observed on 4 December every year to celebrate the achievements and role of the naval force. The Indian Navy is the marine branch of the Indian Armed Forces and is led by the President of India as Commander-in-Chief. The Maratha Emperor, Chhatrapati Shivaji Bhosle of the 17th century is considered as "Father of the Indian Navy".
Navy Day in India is celebrated to commemorate the courageous attack on the Karachi harbor during the Indo-Pakistan war (on 4 December 1971) by the Indian Naval Missile boats as well as to reverence all the martyrs of that war. Recently a movie was also released in the name "The Ghazi Attack" that is about the Indian Navy's brave attack on Pakistan's Submarine Ghazi during the Indo-Pak War of 1971.
On the occasion of Navy Day, award-winning innovations by the force will be on display at the "Innovation Pavilion" put up at the Navy House in New Delhi. These include the innovations by Indian Naval Ships 'Kuthar' and 'Vikramaditya', which have been selected as the winner and runner-up respectively in the 'Operational Units' category.
The innovations by the Weapons Electronic Systems Engineering Establishment (WESEE) and Naval Aircraft Yard, Kochi were selected as the winner and runner-up respectively in the 'Shore Establishments' category.
Armed forces chiefs at Amar Jawan
Admiral Sunil Lanba Chif of Naval Staff , General Bipin Rawat COAS and Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa pay homage at the Amar Jawan Jyoti India Gate on the occasion of Navy Day.
Admiral Sunil Lanba interacts
Admiral Sunil Lanba CNS interacting with school children at India Gate on the occasion of Navy Day. Courtesy: @indiannavy
Operation 'SAHAYAM'
Boeing P8i located Fishing Vessel Jehova (with 8 crew on board) at sea off Kerala coast. All fishermen rescued by INS Chennai on Sunday around 6 pm. Courtesy: @indiannavy
Naval officers march during rehearsal
Naval officers march during rehearsal for the beating the retreat ceremony as part of the Navy Week celebrations, in Mumbai on Saturday. PTI Photo
Naval personnel in anchor formation
Happy Navy Day......Indian
Navy.....Anytime, Anywhere, Everytime......Combat Ready Force for
National Security. Courtesy: @indiannavy
