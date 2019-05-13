Navjot Singh Sidhu on steroid medication after 'continuous' speech damages vocal cords

India

New Delhi, May 13:

New Delhi, May 13: Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has been put on steroid medication and injections due to continuous speech damaging his vocal cords.

Navjot Singh Sidhu's office issued a statement that at the moment Sidhu is under the medication and in process of a quick recovery to return-back to campaigning at the earliest.

Sidhu was last seen while he was campaigning for the Congress in Indore. He said Congress was the party of Maulana Azad and Mahatma Gandhi and had fought for the Independence of India from British rule.

Now, Sidhu likens PM Modi to a bride who makes less Rotis, but jingles bangles more

"Congress is the party that gave freedom to the country; it is the party of Maulana Azad and Mahatma Gandhi. They gave us freedom from the white and the people of Indore will free this country from 'Kale Angrez' (black Britishers)," Sidhu said.

Earlier, the Election Commission (EC) had issued a fresh notice to him for violating the poll code with his "objectionable comments" against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

EC also barred Sidhu in April from campaigning in connection with ongoing Lok Sabha polls, for 72 hours.