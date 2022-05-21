Navjot Singh Sidhu to surrender in Patiala court today after SC sentences him to one-year jail

Navjot Singh Sidhu is Qaidi Number 241383

New Delhi, May 21: Cricketer turned politician Navjot Singh Sidhu has been lodged the Patiala Central Jail after he surrendered before a court on Friday.

Sidhu had been taken to hospital for a medical examination as he had complained of chest pain earlier in the day. Sidhu was sentenced to one year rigorous imprisonment by the Supreme Court earlier this week in connection with the 1988 road rage case.

Sidhu's prisoner number is 241383 and he has been assigned barrack number 7.

Sidhu will earn Rs 40 to Rs 60 every day during his imprisonment. Hindustan Times while citing sources said that Sidhu skipped his dinner stating that he already had his mean. He however took some medicine.

The report also said that Sidhu is in high spirits and is very cooperative. Since he was sentenced to rigorous imprisonment, he will have to work as per the jail manual. For the first three months, he would be trained and as an unskilled inmate, he would earn Rs 40 per day.

On Thursday, Sidhu was sentenced to one year rigorous imprisonment by the Supreme Court.

Soon after the Supreme Court imposed a one-year jail term on him in a 1988 road rage case, former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu said on Thursday he "will submit to the majesty of law." Sidhu was in Patiala to take part in a protest against inflation.

"Will submit to the majesty of law...," he said in a tweet.

Will submit to the majesty of law …. — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) May 19, 2022

A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and S K Kaul on Thursday allowed the review plea filed by the victim's family on the issue of the sentence awarded to Sidhu.

Though the apex court had in May 2018 held Sidhu guilty of the offence of "voluntarily causing hurt" to a 65-year-old man in the case, it spared him a jail term and imposed a fine of Rs 1,000.

"...we feel there is an error apparent on the face of record...therefore, we have allowed the review application on the issue of sentence. In addition to the fine imposed, we consider it appropriate to impose a sentence of imprisonment for a period of one year...," the bench said while pronouncing the verdict.

