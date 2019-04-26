Naval officer dies in fire onboard INS Vikramaditya near Karnataka’s Karwar

Bengaluru, Apr 26: A naval officer died on Friday after he was trying to control the fire on board aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya near Karnataka's Karwar harbour.

"Lieutenant Commander DS Chauhan bravely led the firefighting efforts in the affected compartment," the Navy said in a statement.

The incident was reported on board INS Vikramaditya this morning when the ship was entering the harbour in Karwar.

The Navy said while the fire was brought under control, the officer lost consciousness due to the smoke and fumes during the firefighting efforts. He was immediately evacuated to the Naval Hospital at Karwar but could not be revived.

A Board of Inquiry to investigate into the circumstances of the incident has been ordered.

The fire was brought under control by the ship's crew in a swift action preventing any serious damage affecting the ship's combat capability.