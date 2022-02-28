National Science Day: PM extends greetings

YouTube
    New Delhi, Feb 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted scientists and science enthusiasts on the occasion of National Science Day and called for reaffirming commitment towards leveraging the power of science for human progress.

    This day commemorates the discovery of the 'Raman effect', for which Indian physicist C V Raman won the Nobel Prize.

    PM Modi tweeted, "National Science Day greetings to all scientists and science enthusiasts. Let us reaffirm our commitment towards fulfilling our collective scientific responsibility and leveraging the power of science for human progress." The prime minister also shared a clip from his 'Mann ki Baat' broadcast on Sunday in which he is heard talking about National Science Day.

    He had urged families to make efforts to develop a scientific temperament in their children.

    (PTI)

    Story first published: Monday, February 28, 2022, 10:47 [IST]
