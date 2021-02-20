Nation has made up its mind to walk ahead and not waste time: PM Modi

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 20: Competitive cooperate federalism has to reach every district and development is our prime agenda, Prime Minister said.

Since 2014, over 2.4 crore houses have been built in urban and rural India. Another initiative is ongoing in which houses are being built by modern technology in 6 states, the PM also said. The PM made the remarks while addressing the 6th governing council meeting of the NITI Aayog.

As a government, we honour the development enthusiasm of the private sector and this energy gives us an opportunity to build the PM also said. The fund allowed for infrastructure in the current budget is highly appreciated. The new fund will generate employment for thousands, PM Modi also said.

Our government will ensure that we provide private sector opportunities to take part in the mission of AtmaNirbhar Bharat, the PM further added. The country has made up its mind to walk ahead at a rapid speed and not waste time. The youth has played a vital role in the transformation, he also added.

The AtmaNirbhar Bharat campaign is the way to build an India that not only produces for our own needs, but for the world as well, PM Modi also said. We have developed a holistic approach to provide better infrastructure, latest technology to our farmers. This is the time to export finished goods to the world, the PM said.

He further added that the policy framework and cooperation between the state and centre is very important. Coastal states offer a fine example. Exports from the blue economy have unlimited opportunities. Why should our coastal states not take extra initiatives for the same, the PM also said.

We are an agrarian economy, but we still import agrarian products from the world. Our farmers are skilled to make local agricultural products across the nation. States should take full advantage of the PLI schemes and attract more investment. The Centre introduced the PLI schemes for various sectors.

This is an excellent opportunity to increase manufacturing in the country, the PM said.

The ease of living and ease of doing business will go hand in hand. Laws and regulations have to be amended for a brighter future of our nation, he further added. The PM asked the states to reduce compliance burden and repeal obsolete laws. Reforms are needed to provide funds and technology to the farm sector, PM Modi also said.