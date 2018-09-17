Narendra Dabholkar murder case: Sharad Kalaskar sent to judicial custody till Sep 29

Mumbai, Sep 17: A Mumbai sessions court on Monday sent Sharad Kalaskar, suspect in rationalist Narendra Dabholkar murder case in 2013, into judicial custody till September 29.

Accused Andure was nabbed by the police from Aurangabad after a tip-off from the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). Kalaskar was also remanded into ATS custody until Monday.

Kalaskar was arrested in August by the Maharashtra ATS in connection with the seizure of arms and ammunition from different parts of the state. Kalaskar and three other accused in the arms haul case - Vaibhav Raut, Sudhanwa Gondhalekar and Shrikant Pangarkar were produced before Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Padalkar after their police remand ended.

Dabholkar, the founder of Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti (MANS), was shot dead on 20 August, 2013 by bike-borne assailants, while he was returning home from a morning walk.

The ATS had earlier claimed the arms haul accused were suspected right-wing activists who were planning to trigger blasts at various places in Maharashtra. Kalaskar's alleged role in Dabholkar's killing came to light during his interrogation by the ATS in the arms seizure case. The ATS passed on the relevant information to the CBI, which is probing Dabholkar's killing since 2014.