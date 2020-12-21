YouTube
    Narcotic smugglers held along Indo-Nepal border

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 21: Two suspected drug smugglers including a Nepalese have been arrested along the India-Nepal border after they were allegedly found carrying five kg charas.

    The two were arrested by a joint team of Narcotics Control Bureau, Sashastra Seema Bal and police On a tip off, a resident of Nepal was arrested from Balaigaon in Motipur area along the border with four kg charas on Sunday. The police also arrested another person identified as Ajay with one kg charas in Nanpara area, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Ashok Kumar, said.

    The recovered narcotics substance was stated to be worth Rs 1.6 crore.

    Both of them were taken into custody and the narcotics substance sealed by NCB officials.

    Story first published: Monday, December 21, 2020, 14:52 [IST]
