    Nandigram shows 'Goback Mamata', after Banerjee announces to contest from here

    Kolkata, Jan 18: Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee said that she would contest from the Nandigram assembly constituency in the upcoming West Bengal elections.

    But ahead of the CM's meeting in Nandigram posters written 'Goback Mamata' in the name of Mamata Banerjee have been seen in several places since morning.

    Mamata Banerjee last visited Nandigram in 2015 which is Suvendu Adhikari's constituency.

    After Adhikari joined the BJP, the Trinamool informed that Mamata Banerjee would hold a meeting in Nandigram on January 8.

    But the meeting was postponed to January 18 due to the attack on District Coordinator Akhil Giri Corona.

    The decision by Mamata to contest from Nandigram is a clear message to Suvendu Adhikari, due to whom there was an exodus from the TMC to the BJP. In Nandigram, Adhikari had played an important role for the party's narrative.

    However, Shuvendu is going to hold the reply meeting on January 19.

    Notably, for the first time, no member of Adhikari's family is attending Mamata's meeting at Nandigram in East Midnapore.

    Story first published: Monday, January 18, 2021, 15:42 [IST]
    X