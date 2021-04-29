YouTube
    Nandigram exit poll 2021: Will Adhikari stun Mamata Banerjee

    New Delhi, Apr 29: The battle for Nandigram in West Bengal was a closely watched one. The battle is against West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee and her former aide Suvendu Adhikari, who switched from the TMC to the BJP just before the elections.

    The IndiaTV Peoples Pulse exit poll has said that Adhikari may defeat Banerjee in Nandigram. In 2016 when Adhikari was with the TMC, he had defeated the CPI(M) candidate Abdul Kabir Sekh by a huge margin.

    The Republic-CNX poll which had predicted 138 to 148 seats for the BJP and 128-138 seats for the TMC has also predicted a tight fight at Nandigram.

    Story first published: Thursday, April 29, 2021, 20:10 [IST]
    X