Will there be another lockdown in Bengaluru: Here is what to expect

Bengaluru: All hospitals with bed capacity of more than 30 beds to admit COVID-19 patients

BJP MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar donates 15 oxygen concentrators to help ‘Breathless India’

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 26: Namma Bengaluru Foundation launched its campaign today to source oxygen concentrators to help families of individuals affected by Covid 19. Founder Trustee of NBF & Member of Parliament Rajeev Chandrasekhar donated 15 oxygen concentrators to Member of Parliament Tejasvi Surya who along with NBF will identify patients who would urgently need oxygen concentrator support.

Bengaluru is going through a major pandemic crisis and there is a severe shortage of oxygen and medicine. The city needs as many oxygen concentrators and cylinders as possible to save the precious lives of people.

In these challenging times of Corona last year, NBF with associate organizations have been able to raise over Rs 24 Crores and reach out food and grocery to over 4.5 lac people across Bengaluru during the lockdown period.

NBF is now currently organizing the Largest Vaccination drive in association with BBMP, Primary Health Care Centres, Rotary, Apartment Complexes, and other organizations to vaccinate citizens in various wards.

Namma Bengaluru Foundation invites corporates and individuals to come forward and support the drive. Donors can avail 80G Income Tax benefits.

For further details, please contact on 9591143888 / 7349737737. Email: vinod.jacob@namma-bengaluru.org or usha.dhanraj@namma-bengaluru.org.