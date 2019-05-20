Naidu set to return to power in AP predict most exit polls

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Amaravati, May 20: Chandrababu Naidu may latch on to power in Andhra Pradesh, but is unlikely to play kingmaker at the Centre said the exit poll conducted by News18-IPSOS.

The poll says that the YSRCP will be able to win 13 seats and the TDP 11. According to Republic-C Voter, the TDP would win 14 Lok Sabha seats followed by 11 by the YSRCP. The India Today-Axis Poll on the other hand has given the TDP 4-6 and the YSRCP, 18-20.

In the assembly segment, two polls have predicted a win for Naidu. The Lagadapati Raja Gopal survey has predicted 90-110 for the TDP and 65-79 for the YSRCP. The RG Flash survey says that the TDP would win 90-110 seats and the YSRCP, 65-79.

India Today-Axis predicted 37-40 for the TDP and 130-135 for the YSRCP.