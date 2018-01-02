Naidu asks MPs not to talk in House during obituary references

New Delhi, Jan 2: Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday asked the members not to talk when obituary references are being made. Naidu has been attempting to ensure discipline in the House.

Soon after the House mourned the death of a former member, Naidu said he noticed that some were engrossed in discussions when the obituary reference was being read by the Chair.

He asked the members to refrain from doing saying it sent a wrong message.

Earlier, the House mourned the death of its former member R Margabandu on December 28, at the age of 83 years.

An advocate by profession, Margabandu represented Tamil Nadu in the Upper House from July 1995 to July 2001. He was the leader of the AIADMK party in the House.

In the passing away of Margabandu, the country has lost a distinguished parliamentarian and a noted lawyer, Naidu said in his obituary reference.

Members stood in silence as a mark of respect for the departed soul.

