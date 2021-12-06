'Vehicle was signalled to stop but it tried to flee': Amit Shah explains how the Nagaland firing unfolded

Nagaland civilian killings: NHRC issues notice to Centre over alleged "botched up operation"

New Delhi, Dec 6: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) took suo cognisance of on Monday over the killing of civilians during an alleged "botched up operation" by the Army Para Commandos to target militants. It served notices to the Centre and the Nagaland government in connection with the issue, officials said.

The incident triggered several incidents of arson, rioting and attack on soldiers and Assam Rifles camp, resulting in more injuries and deaths, including that of one soldier, the rights panel said in a statement.

The NHRC has "taken suo motu cognisance of media reports on the killing of civilians when their vehicle was fired upon in an alleged botched-up operation by the Army Para Commandos, lying in wait for militants in Mon district of Nagaland late Saturday", it said.

The defence secretary, Union home secretary, chief secretary and the Nagaland director general of police have received notices from the NHRC, which sought a detailed report in the matter within six weeks.

The commission has also observed that it is "incumbent upon the security forces ensuring proper precaution with a humane approach even if it involved the militants". The report is expected to include the status of the inquiry being conducted by a Special Investigation Team (SIT), the relief granted to the next of kin of the deceased, status of the medical treatment being provided to the injured and the cases registered against the persons, officers responsible for the incident, the statement said.

"According to the media reports carried on Monday, the state government has reportedly constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct a probe into the matter. The Army has also instituted a court of inquiry to probe the circumstances that led to the tragic outcome of what was to be an operation targeting the alleged militants," it added.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in Parliament, said a probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) will be completed within a month and asserted that all agencies must ensure such happenings do not recur while taking action against insurgents.

Shah offered deepest condolences to the families of those killed in the case of mistaken identity on December 4 and subsequent episodes. "The Government of India sincerely regrets this unfortunate incident in Nagaland and offers its deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives," the home minister said. With Inputs from Agencies

Monday, December 6, 2021, 20:12 [IST]