    Naga peace talks: Governor rules out separate constitution, flag

    By
    |

    Guwahati, Dec 01: Nagaland Governor, R N Ravi, who is the Centre's interlocutor for the ongoing Naga peace talks has ruled out the possibility of a separate constitution and flag for the community.

    File Photo

    This has been a major bone of contention between the NSCN (IM) and the government.

    "The Indian National Flag and Constitution are the pride of the people of India. The Government of India is absolutely clear that there is and shall be only one National Flag and Constitution in India. Anyone talking anything contrary is peddling preposterous lies. They are trying to confuse and mislead the people," he said.

    Any misadventure to disintegrate this nation will not be tolerated, Ravi also went on to say.

      The traditional village institutions and the tribal bodies are the primary stakeholders in the Naga political issue...They have clearly expressed their mind. They demand conclusion of the endless Peace-Process without any further delay. They want end of the gun- culture, he also added.

      "Being disrespectful to the primary stakeholders is an insult to the people of Nagaland. Any attempt to intimidate or threaten them will invite the wrath of the people and full might of the laws of the land," he further added.

      Story first published: Tuesday, December 1, 2020, 15:49 [IST]
      X