Naeem alias Headley 2 had passed all information to handler in Pakistan

Abdul Naeem who has been dubbed as Headley too had his handler based in Pakistan. He said that his handler went by the name Rehan alias Amjad.

All the information that I collected had been sent to him in Pakistan, Naeem who was recently arrested told the National Investigation Agency.

Naeem said that he had conducted a reconnaissance of several places. I had even visited the Nepal border from Bihar twice. This, I did to find a safe passage for the terrorists who were to come in from Pakistan to carry out the attack based on the details that I had provided, Naeem also said.

Naeem an operative of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba also said that he had visited several places in Agra, Varanasi, Himachal Pradesh and Bihar to gather information about possible targets.

On the basis of the revelations made by him, the NIA picked up an associate of his from Pratapgarh. He is believed to be part of the sleeper cell that had been set up by Naeem.

The NIA also took two others into custody, but released one due to want of evidence. The other person has been taken to Delhi for questioning and will be produced before the court.

Naeem revealed that he had used a Hindu name while carrying out the operation. I had made friends with several Hindus including girls and being with them helped me gain easy access to places without being doubted he said. This is a similar modus operandi that Headley had used. Born Daood Geelani, he used the name David Headley when he carried out a reconnaissance before the Mumbai 26/11 attack.

OneIndia News