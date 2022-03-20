YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    N Biren Singh to be Manipur CM again

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Imphal, Mar 20: The Bharatiya Janata Party leadership has announced the name of N Biren Singh as the next chief minister of Manipur.

    N Biren Singh

    "It is a good decision taken unanimously by everyone. It will ensure that Manipur has a stable and responsible govt which will build further because the Centre today under the leadership of PM Modi gives special attention to Northeastern states," said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

    BJP got the absolute majority in the recently concluded state assembly polls and the election was fought without any state leader being projected as Chief Ministerial candidate. The senior BJP leader and MLA Th. Biswajit were in the race for Chief Minister's post leading to a tussle between him and N. Biren Singh.

    More MANIPUR News  

    Read more about:

    manipur biren singh

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X