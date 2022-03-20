Who will be the next Manipur CM? BJP likely to announce name today; MLAs asked to reach office at 2 pm

N Biren Singh to be Manipur CM again

India

oi-Deepika S

Imphal, Mar 20: The Bharatiya Janata Party leadership has announced the name of N Biren Singh as the next chief minister of Manipur.

"It is a good decision taken unanimously by everyone. It will ensure that Manipur has a stable and responsible govt which will build further because the Centre today under the leadership of PM Modi gives special attention to Northeastern states," said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

BJP got the absolute majority in the recently concluded state assembly polls and the election was fought without any state leader being projected as Chief Ministerial candidate. The senior BJP leader and MLA Th. Biswajit were in the race for Chief Minister's post leading to a tussle between him and N. Biren Singh.