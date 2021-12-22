'My hands have been tied': Harish Rawat's veiled dig at Congress high command

YouTube
    Delhradun, Dec 22: Former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat on Wednesday posted a cryptic message alleging non-cooperation from his organisation and said he sometimes feels it is time for him to rest.

    Harish Rawat

    In a series of tweets in Hindi, Rawat said, "Isn't it strange that the organisational structure at most places, instead of extending a helping hand, is standing with its head turned away or playing a negative role at a time when I have to swim across the ocean of elections."

    "The powers that be have left crocodiles here. People on whose orders I have to swim, their nominees are tying up my hands and feet," he said.

    "I am filled with thoughts. A voice from within sometimes tells me it is enough Harish Rawat, you have swam long, it is time to rest," he said.

    "I am in a dilemma. The New Year may show me the way," the former chief minister said.

    Uttarakhand goes to assembly polls early next year and the Congress is trying to return to power in the hilly state.

    Read more about:

    harish rawat uttarakhand election 2022

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 16:51 [IST]
