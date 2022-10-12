YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Muslim man donates his land for temple in UP

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Shahjahanpur, Oct 12: A Muslim man has donated a portion of his land to the district administration so that a temple which is coming in the way of a national highway could be shifted there, an official said on Wednesday.

    The project to widen the Delhi-Lucknow NH-24 was not able to make a headway in Kachiyani Kera village because of the temple. Realising this, Babu Ali gave one 'bigha' (0.65 hectare) land situated close to the project to the administration so that the temple could be shifted there, Additional District Magistrate (administration) Ramsevak Dwivedi told PTI.

    Muslim man donates his land for temple in UP

    Muslim man can't remarry if he's unable to take care of family: Allahabad HCMuslim man can't remarry if he's unable to take care of family: Allahabad HC

    Tilhar Deputy District Magistrate Rashi Krishna said legal procedures to transfer the land to the administration had been completed. She lauded Ali for setting an example of Hindu-Muslim unity by upholding the "Ganga Jamuni tehzeeb".

    Comments

    More LAND News  

    Read more about:

    donated land national highway muslim uttar pradesh temple

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X