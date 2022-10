Muslim man donates his land for temple in UP

India

pti-PTI

Shahjahanpur, Oct 12: A Muslim man has donated a portion of his land to the district administration so that a temple which is coming in the way of a national highway could be shifted there, an official said on Wednesday.

The project to widen the Delhi-Lucknow NH-24 was not able to make a headway in Kachiyani Kera village because of the temple. Realising this, Babu Ali gave one 'bigha' (0.65 hectare) land situated close to the project to the administration so that the temple could be shifted there, Additional District Magistrate (administration) Ramsevak Dwivedi told PTI.

Tilhar Deputy District Magistrate Rashi Krishna said legal procedures to transfer the land to the administration had been completed. She lauded Ali for setting an example of Hindu-Muslim unity by upholding the "Ganga Jamuni tehzeeb".