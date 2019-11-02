  • search
    Ayodhya case: Hindu, Muslim leaders say verdict should be respected by all

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 02: Several office bearers of top Muslim organisations, clerics and intellectuals from the community held a meeting here on Saturday over the Ayodhya case, and asserted that the Supreme Court verdict should be respected by all.

    Representational Image

    In the closed-door meeting convened by Navaid Hamid, president of the All India Muslim Majlis-e-Mushawarat, the participants resolved to maintain peace and harmony at all cost after the verdict in the Ayodhya case.

    Among those who were present included Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind president Arshad Madani, former National Commission for Minorities chairperson Wajahat Habibullah, former MP Shahid Siddiqui, Jamaat-e-Islami Hind president Sadatullah Hussaini and parliamentarians Dr Jawed and Imran Hasan.

    Accept Ayodhya verdict wholeheartedly says RSS

    In a resolution passed at the meeting, the participants resolved that the impact and consequences of the Supreme Court''s decision in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit should be taken positively in the context of the overall progress and development of the country.

    "We appeal to all countrymen to face the situation with patience and endurance and avoid any kind of provocation and incitement and also stick to peace and optimism whatever be the circumstances," the resolution said.

